Champion Project launches new program

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Champion Project is bringing youth sports to kids of all abilities thanks to its new High Five program.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the inclusionary fall basketball program.

With this program, kids with disabilities are partnered up with those who are not disabled to focus on sports fundamentals and more importantly to have fun.

"The opportunities for children with disabilities across Western New York are out there but they are limited so we wanted to expand that lane for all kids and make sure there are more sports opportunities for more kids across Western New York," said Executive Director, Kate Braun.

The champion project says kids can use the skills they learn playing sports both in and out of practice.

The non-profit foundation plans to expand the program to include tennis, rowing, and volleyball.