BUFFALO, N.Y — Chalk art is taking over Riverworks this weekend for this year's Chalkfest Buffalo!

There's something for the whole family to enjoy — chalk creations from over 100 artists, arts and crafts, vendors, live music, Touch-a-Truck, face painting, and more.

They'll even show the Bills game Sunday on the big screen. And of course, food and drinks are available through Riverworks.

In years past, the festival was held on Main Street. Chalkfest Buffalo says they almost couldn't continue the event this year until Riverworks stepped in.

Now, artists will have the chance to create inside and outside the grain silos at Riverworks and even zipline overhead to see their masterpieces from above.

The festival runs from 12 - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This year's theme is Autumn/Halloween.

For more information you can visit the Chalkfest Buffalo website.

© 2018 WGRZ