Chadwick Boseman to be remembered Tuesday night in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Actor Chadwick Boseman will be remembered Tuesday night during a press conference held by the Wakanda Alliance Program in Buffalo.

The Wakanda Alliance Program announced that on Tuesday, September 1 they will hold a brief press conference to send condolences to the Boseman family and lay out plans to celebrate Chadwick's life throughout the rest of this year.

The Wakanda Alliance Program in Buffalo was birthed after the release of the historic Black Panther film and created in order to build the community of the African Diaspora using the framework of Afrofuturism.

The press conference will take place at Feed Buffalo on 456 Massachusetts Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.