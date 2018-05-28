BUFFALO, NY-It's only fitting that Buffalo's newest park, named after the city's first African American soldier to die in WWI, was dedicated on Memorial Day.

Members of the Jesse Clipper Post #430 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their namesake at the corner of William St. and Michigan Ave. The monument that anchors Jesse Clipper Square honors all African American military veterans from WWI through Afghanistan. The new space is part of the Queen City's William St. redevelopment project.

Members of the Maritime Charter School Color Guard and the Hutch Tech Junior ROTC are among those who took part in Monday's event.

