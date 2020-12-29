x
Ceremony honors founding donors of Cheektowaga Youth Foundation

Through the efforts of the donors and members of the community, the Cheektowaga Boys & Girls Club plans to open in September 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A ceremony took place Tuesday morning to thank and honor champions of Cheektowaga's young people.

The event, held at the Alexander Road Community Center recognized the four founding donors of the Cheektowaga Youth Foundation:

  • Michael Huntress of Acquest Development
  •  Christopher Schunk of Lake Effect Furniture
  •  Dave Gordon of Dave's Christmas Wonderland
  •  Timothy Bunch of Majestic Pools

Through their efforts and the collaboration of many in the community, it was announced that the Cheektowaga Boys and Girls Club will open in September, 2021. More details about plans for the new club can be found here.