Cereal Spot finds a new spot in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cereal Spot has found a new spot in the city.

The restaurant, open since September 2020 at 1212 Hertel Ave., has leased 547 Elmwood Ave., where the Village Beer Merchant closed in 2020 after 13 years in business. The Hertel site closed in late June in preparation for a July opening at the new site.

Co-owners Daniel Korpanty and Eric Dacey also operate a mobile unit, with the Cereal Spot food truck available for festivals and special events.