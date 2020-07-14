CEPA Gallery showcases student artwork on bus shelters

Twenty bus shelters in Erie County will host original artwork over the next month, highlighting the creativity and diversity of CEPA's photography works students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CEPA Gallery launched its newest exhibit on Monday, but it won't be featured in a gallery or online, instead the original artwork is being showcased on bus shelters across Western New York.

The year-long photography works program is for high school students who are interested in a career in visual arts. The program is free with funding by The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

CEPA Gallery originally planned on having a traditional gallery show in June, but decided to switch gears in result of the COVID-19 pandemic and display the student's artwork in a public way.

“We realized that with the ongoing uncertainty, we were not likely to be able to welcome folks into our galleries in the same fashion as before, for quite some time," said Executive Director Lawrence Brose.

The gallery says the bus shelters were selected for their proximity to each student's home, but are expected to be viewed by nearly 500,000 people. You can view all of the locations here.