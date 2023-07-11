CEO of African Heritage Food Co-Op steps down

Alexander J. Wright is stepping down due to personal circumstances, severing all ties with the organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The CEO of the African Heritage Food Co-Op is stepping down. Alexander J. Wright is severing all ties with the organization effective immediately, due to personal circumstances.

Pastor Kinzer Pointer will step in as Chief Executive Officer. Pastor Pointer says "Operations will continue to flow, as the mission of the organization supersedes any one person."

In June of 2022, the African Heritage Food Co-Op received $200,000 in federal funding to help upgrade its locations in Niagara Falls and East Buffalo. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI).