Central Terminal Restoration Corp. begins redevelopment bidding process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. has taken the first step toward selecting a developer, or developers, for the Central Terminal.
Developers have until Sept. 30 to respond to a “request for expressions of interest” to redevelop all, or portions, of the East Side landmark. The request for expressions of interest will allow the corporation to create a bidding short list, in the form of a request for proposal that will likely be released in the spring. The requests for expressions of interest were released July 26.
That could lead to the redevelopment of the Central Terminal, last used as a train station in 1979, by mid- to late 2024.
