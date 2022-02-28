Central Terminal among 3 local organizations awarded Community Placemaking Grants

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. will also receive awards.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling it a 'game changing opportunity for Buffalo,' the Project for Public Spaces announced Monday three local organizations have been awarded Community Placemaking Grants.

As a result, the Central Terminal, Buffalo Heritage Carousel and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. (BUDC) will receive financial support, project management expertise and technical assistance to see their spaces come to life.

The grants were open to three priority communities where their partner, General Motors, has facilities: Buffalo, Nashville and Kansas City, Kansas. You can learn more about the three projects here.