Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform with BPO for one-night-only in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will share the stage with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for a one-night-only performance this fall.

The BPO announced the event will take place on Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale later this summer, but are available now for 2022-23 orchestra season subscribers.

Ma last performed with the BPO in 2013 at its sold-out opening night gala performance.

“It is an overwhelming privilege to welcome Yo-Yo Ma back to the Kleinhans stage to perform with our orchestra,” said Maestro JoAnn Falletta. “His extraordinary talent is matched only by his kindness and humility—a true Class A artist. The musicians and I are overjoyed to work with him once again!”