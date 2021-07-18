Celebrity putting contest raises money for Oishei Children's Hospital

2 On Your Side's Heather Ly and Leanne Stuck both took part in Sunday's event, which was held at Transit Valley Country Club in East Amherst.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets on Monday will host its annual golf tournament to help raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

However, the fundraiser began on Sunday morning with a celebrity putting contest, which paired someone from Champion Kids and Stone's Buddies from the hospital with a familiar face in the Western New York community to play a round of mini-golf.

2 On Your Side's Heather Ly and Leanne Stuck both took part in Sunday's event, which was held at Transit Valley Country Club on Transit Road in East Amherst.

To date, Tops has raised more than $5 million for the event.