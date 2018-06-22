BUFFALO, N.Y. - Roswell Park's 2018 Celebration of Hope kicked off the Ride for Roswell weekend with an inspiring send-off to the Peloton Race.

The Ride For Roswell is being held this Saturday, with cyclists of all ages and experience levels riding anywhere from 3 to 102 miles.



Since 1996, The Ride For Roswell has raised more than $42 million for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and more than 103,000 riders and 23,000 volunteers have participated over the past 22 years.



