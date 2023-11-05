Celebrating teachers of WNY for Teacher Appreciation Week

Bornhava is a preschool in WNY that focuses on kids with developmental challenges. They have 4 locations and about 60 teachers and staff across the region.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The first full week of May is Teacher's Appreciation Week. Today, we are celebrating teachers who teach special education.

Bornhava is a preschool in Western New York that focuses on kids with developmental challenges. They have hour locations and about 60 teachers and staff across the region.

And one of their teachers is Virginia Serpico. She is a educator at their main site in Amherst. Teachers, like Serpico, give head start therapies and education to their students so they they are prepared when they go on to kindergarten. The teach skills like sharing, listening and communicating.

Whatever their students challenges may be, these teachers are there to help them have a smooth transition and make parents, like Stefanie Muller, feel at ease.

Muller's son Emerson has been a student at Bornhava for nearly two years. The Muller family wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"Here it's his second family. It's his home away from home. He just loves being here and I love having him here. And I just feel so good sending him everyday knowing, that he is well cared for with people who really put a lot of importance in his success. They celebrate his wins just as much as we do. Your child will not be better cared for than Bornhava," Muller said.

Muller credits teachers like Serpico and the entire staff for helping her son be successful.

Bornhava is having their biggest fundraiser of the year on May 13. It's call Stars of the Show. All the money raised there will go back to the school and their students directly so that they can continue to provide the services that they offer.