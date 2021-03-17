Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in WNY

Although this won't look like a normal St. Patrick's Day, there are still a few events that will help you get into the Irish spirit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York isn't letting the pandemic stop them from celebrating another St. Patrick's Day. The events last year were some of the first to be canceled as the pandemic began in 2020.

Now, things aren't fully back to normal, but there are still quite a few events happening today to get into the Irish spirit.

Buffalo Irish Center

The Buffalo Irish Center is putting on its annual St. Patrick's Day Irish Breakfast. Tickets were available all this week for pre-sale.

The Irish Center is also hosting a virtual concert this evening featuring Irish music and dancing. The show starts a 5 p.m. and will be streamed on the Irish Center's Facebook page here.



Free Irish Books

New York State Senator Sean Ryan and State Assemblyman Jon Rivera are sponsoring a pair of book giveaways. The selections feature the works of Irish and Irish-American authors.

The event is being held in association with the Irish Arts Center of New York City. There will be books for readers of all ages, from children's books to novels.

The free books will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations: the 149th Assembly District Office at 65 Grant St. in Buffalo and the Hamburg Senior Community Center at 4540 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg.



Dinner for a Cause

The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora is hosting a to-go St. Patrick's Day dinner tonight and it's benefitting a local charity.

The $25 "hot and ready to eat" meals include Irish favorites like corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish cream cheesecake, Irish soda bread and a pint of Guinness among other things. You have to call in advance to order and pick-up is available between 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Money from the event will go to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. The all-volunteer organization helps send WWII, Korea, Vietnam vets and any veteran with a terminal illness to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C.



Irish Dancing

It's the busiest time of year for some of our local Irish dancers. Today the dancers from Clann Na Cara will be performing live at the Downtown Central Library in Buffalo.

Dancers will be there from 5 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. in the Collections Gallery on the second floor.

The program is free and open to the public. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Green Bagels

Bagel Jays has been making green bagels in Buffalo since 1977.



"So we have done it every year since. And last year was a tough time but what’s great about St. Patrick’s Day here in Western New York is that it’s the beginning of springtime. It means fun. It means winter is over and now we’ve had a year of difficulty but things are over and better hopefully things are lightening up and everybody is healthy and we are enjoying life at a full level again," Jay Gershberg of Bagel Jays told Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill.

Bagel Jays has three locations in WNY. You have to act fast, today is the last day for green bagels, which we are told is great for corned beef sandwiches.