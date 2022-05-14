Celebrating Samantha Cothran 10 years later

Friday marked 10 years since Samantha Cothran was shot and killed outside a party in Buffalo. The person responsible still has not been caught.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week we brought you the story of Samantha Cothran. Friday marked 10 years since she was shot and killed outside a party in Buffalo. The person responsible still has not been caught.

On Friday friends and family gathered for a celebration of her life. They say they don't want anyone to ever forget Samantha.

Her sister Alexis Cothran told 2 On Your Side the family made a pact to celebrate Samantha every year until her killer is caught. So to mark 10 years, they knew they had to go big.

"Sam was everything but ordinary. She was over the top, always going out with a bang. So I have to do this for her. I have to keep her memory alive for everyone and just keep my family happy and help them get through this tough time," Alexis Cothran said.