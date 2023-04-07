Celebrating Independence Day in Western New York

The Orchard Park community gathered for another year of Fourth of July celebrations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the Fourth of July, the community in Orchard Park gathered for another year of celebrating the holiday.

It's the 45th annual celebration.

“This is probably the one holiday where it’s truly a celebration,” says Don.

A true celebration for many. The very first celebration started in 1978. It has brought out families like the Dietz, who have been attending celebrations since they were kids.

"As we grow up, it changes for us too; going from kids to running out and getting candy to being teenagers and young adults, now being parents of our own," says the Dietz family.

Folks, young and old, gathered on Quaker Street for a Fourth of July parade, disassembling at Lincoln Avenue.

After the parade, things wrapped up at Orchard Park Middle for fireworks. It's what everyone came to see.