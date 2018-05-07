Buffalo, NY - The day started with a patriotic procession with stirring marches in Cheektowaga and much more of the pride was on display in Lancaster to stir the spirit. Then in Buffalo, the focus shifted to Canalside. People started to gather for the festivities and they hung out by the waterfront to catch some of the cooling breeze. It was a respite from the record heat.

But it was also time for reflection on what Independence Day 2018 really means. Like Doug Short of West Seneca who told us, “I served 11 years in the military, so obviously this day means a lot to me with freedom. And my wife is a third grade teacher and she tries to instill that meaning as well in her children.”

Another man holding his young son said , "Everybody getting together for the 4th. For the fireworks and being independent.

Kenneth Stephens is with the Stop the Violence Coalition and Buffalo Peacemakers and he was helping police and Canalside security keep watch.

“I am a patriot and this is s commemoration of our country’s birth. It's sweltering heat, but anything at Canalside - the crowd appreciates it. So it’s important for us to be out here even in this heat and do this work,” Stephens said.

Ella Martin of Peacemakers was watching with him.

"If it means for us to be out here on a hot day trying to keep people safe then that’s what we’re here to do," she said.

Another young father with his wife and child told us, “I just like the holiday. I like the celebration and I like joining people in celebrating but really he (his little boy) likes the fireworks.”

Then we ran into Stafford Trueheart of Buffalo who pointed out, "With everything going on and all the politics involved, I think we have to stop and just reflect on all of us. We’re Americans and we can celebrate a great day.”

We also met a lot of people visiting from out of the area along with others and staying with family. Some came back home to Buffalo and Western New York and are really impressed by the progress here.

