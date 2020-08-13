Celebrate WNY at the Perry Chalk Art Festival this weekend

Some normal celebrations that accompany the festival had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — This weekend marks the start of the Perry Chalk Art Festival and 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill caught up with one of the organizers for the event to learn a bit more about the festival.

The 100% outdoor event takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Perry Festival Plaza. Some normal celebrations that accompany the festival had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19. But the art won't be impacted.

"You’ll see 25 artists outside chalking on their hands and knees," one of the organizers said. "They are each getting a 5 x 5 square so really you will see the art unfolding before your eyes as the day moves along."

The festival is placing limitations on the number of people in the Plaza at any given time to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to wear masks as well and keep a safe distance from other visitors.

Snacks and small meals will be available to purchase at the Festival Plaza.