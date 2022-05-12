'Celebrate Spring Carnival' returning to the Eastern Hills Mall

The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall.

The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.

The carnival will be at the Eastern Hills Mall in front of JCPenney on May 20 through May 22 and on May 27 through May 29. According to event organizers, in addition to the great food vendors, there will be family friendly games and "pay-one-price ride specials." All day ride passes are listed at $22.

The event will have different operating hours for each day. You can view the complete schedule below:

Friday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.