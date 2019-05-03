BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone has their favorite pączek. From Chrusciki to White Eagle to Paula's Donuts, Fat Tuesday promises to be one of the busiest days of the year for the many WNY bakeries making the Polish pastries.

"The largest order we've had so far is ten dozen," said Rachel Fiore of Paula's Donuts on Tuesday morning. "We started last night at 9:00," she added when asked about the amount of preparation that goes into Paczki Day.

Apricot, prune, raspberry, and custard are just some of the tasty fillings to choose from.

If you're looking for the perfect place to celebrate Paczki Day, the Broadway Market will host their annual Polish celebration Tuesday starting at 7:00 a.m.

Following Fat Tuesday if the start of the Lenten season, which mean fish fry. Click here to check out the WGRZ Fish Fry map.