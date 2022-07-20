Cedarland Development puts fully leased Elmwood Village building up for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cedarland Development Group is selling a multitenant, mixed-use building at 423 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, just south of the Elmwood Crossing property.

“Given everything that’s going with Elmwood Crossing and the entire Elmwood Village, we thought it was a good time to put the building on the market,” said Kevin Dagher, Cedarland vice president. “The level of real estate activity along Elmwood is amazing.”