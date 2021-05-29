CDC: Two-thirds of New York adults have taken one COVID vaccine dose

ALBANY, N.Y. — The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients. That the total is the lowest since October 31.
On the vaccine front, about 46% of 20 million residents are fully vaccinated. That's above the national average of 40%.
"The COVID vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and the faster everyone takes it, the faster we defeat this beast and return to normal," Governor Cuomo said.
"While thousands of New Yorkers are getting their vaccine every day, the overall vaccination rate has slowed and we are exploring any and all options to get more shots in arms. From the establishment of pop-up sites to the implementation of vaccine incentives, it's never been easier, or more beneficial, to get vaccinated. So, if you have not yet received your shot, please do the right thing and go get vaccinated. If we are to reach the light at the end of the tunnel, everyone needs to do their part."
