BUFFALO, N.Y. — Close to 100 million people watch the Super Bowl every year, and advertisers are willing to spend millions of dollars to get their ad in front of that audience.

Acreage Holdings, the company that runs the Botanist medical marijuana dispensary in downtown Buffalo, wanted to be one of those companies but says CBS rejected its proposal.

The commercial pitch featured testimonials of patients, one of which was from Buffalo, who had used medical marijuana and had positive effects afterward.

Dr. Lazlo Mechtler of the DENT Institute has been researching the benefits of using medical marijuana. Mechtler says an ad like this wouldn't do much good since using marijuana for medical purposes isn't legal nationwide.

He told 2 On Your Side, "There's 33 states where medical marijuana is legal, but in the rest of the states it's illegal, so how can you advertise something illegal in a state?"

Using marijuana for medical purposes is legal in 32 states and the District of

Columbia. Acreage says the commercial was meant to be more of a public service announcement.

It says CBS sent it a statement saying the network wouldn't be accepting any ads for medical marijuana. The business is looking at other ways now to get that commercial out there.