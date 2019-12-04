BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection may transfer border agents from the U.S.-Canada border to the Southern Border, to address ongoing immigration problems there.

In a call with the media on Tuesday, Randy Howe, the CBP executive director of operations said: "To address the Border Patrol's urgent need, we are soliciting CBP Officer volunteers from our CBP airport operations and our northern border to continue to support the southwest border Border Patrol."

"The length of time our officers will be needed to support the Border Patrol is based on the operational environment on the ground," he said.

2 On Your Side hasn't heard from Border Patrol on exactly how many more officers the agency is looking to shuffle from airports and the northern border and whether any of the officers transferred will be from WNY ports of entry.

Still, the effort to take CBP officers from the U.S.-Canada border and station them on the U.S.-Mexico border is concerning to Congressman Brian Higgins who has written a letter to the Department of Homeland Security. Higgins' big worry is the impact fewer border agents could have on wait times here.

"While the challenges at the northern border are different than that at the southern border, they are no less significant," said Higgins in a press release. "This Administration's efforts to divert personnel from our border with Canada, and U.S. airports, expands our national security and economic challenges, rather than addressing them in a responsible way."

We will have much more on this developing story throughout the day.