WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The cannabis extract called CBD is going through a boom all over the country and there's another sign of that in Williamsville.

"Your CBD Store" celebrated its grand opening Friday afternoon. It's a national franchise that sells only CBD hemp products.

Oils, lotions, vaping liquids, all using an extract of the hemp plant that doesn't include the mind-altering effects of THC.

"I've just been looking forward at getting this out into the public so people could come and see what it really is because there's so much stigma to what CBD is. People think you get high off of it and it's not like that," said, Maria Esmeralda-Updegraph, General Manager, Your CBD Shop.

The store is located at 8050 Transit Road in Williamsville.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Two shots at snow this weekend

Former Erie Co. Social Services Commissioner found guilty of rape