Cazenovia Park Golf Course holds final preseason event

The golf course is holding a soft opening on Wednesday, and the official opening will be Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With sunshine and clear skies, Saturday proved to be a beautiful day to golf in Western New York.

At Cazenovia Park, season passes were on sale, and the course was open for the last preseason event of the year. It was just $10 to get in Saturday, and about 50 people were out there swinging.

"Our staff did a great job. The golf course is cut, tee boxes, fairway, all cut, so it's like middle of season for us. The course is in great condition, and for $10 you can play all day. We're looking forward to getting the season kicked off," said Christopher Carroll, the Olmsted Parks golf operations director.