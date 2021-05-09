Cazenovia Ice Rink temporarily evacuated Saturday due to high carbon monoxide levels

Fire officials say the incident was caused by an issue with the Zamboni.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Timothy J. Burvid Ice Rink, now known as the Cazenovia Ice Rink, was temporarily evacuated Saturday evening, according to Buffalo Fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the ice rink at 25 Cazenovia Street just before 9:45 p.m. Fire officials say the rink had higher than normal carbon monoxide levels, which resulted in the evacuation.

The inside of the rink was ventilated by fire crews before skaters were allowed to return to the ice.