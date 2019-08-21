KENMORE, N.Y. — "I couldn't believe it. I was a little blown away and then a little frustrated," said homeowner Shawn O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan was inside his home on Marquette Avenue in Kenmore Monday when a delivery person came to his door to drop off a package.

"The dogs barked, my camera went off saying that somebody was here and I checked it and I couldn't believe it after watching the footage," he said.

The footage was given to Kenmore Police and is being used to investigate the incident. Police say it shows a female delivery person stealing a package from O'Sullivan's mailbox.

"Amazon came to deliver a package, put it in the door, looked around really quick and then helped themselves to the mailbox," he said.

O'Sullivan and his family made an investment to get a camera for their front porch last year. The camera gave Kenmore Police a clear picture of the incident.

"The Kenmore Police are working with Amazon to find the girl that was delivering so hopefully in a day or two we'll have some answers," said O'Sullivan.

Kenmore police told 2 On Your Side that once they identify the person they could be charged with petty larceny which is punishable by up to a year in jail.

"Shame on you," he said. "It was one of the first lessons growing up is that not to open someone's mailbox it's a federal offense and ya know I feel a little violated."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kenmore Police Department at (716) 875-1234.

