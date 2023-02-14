Caught on camera: Buffalo Police rescue woman who fell into Black Rock Canal

Buffalo Police released body camera footage Monday showing officers responding to the area near Bird Island Pier to rescue the woman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officers with the Buffalo Police Department are being credited saving a woman who had fallen into the Black Rock Canal.

According to police, the woman was in waist deep water in the canal, holding onto the arm of her husband keeping her afloat.

Officers were able to pull her out of the water, and across the ice to safety.

"This is a situation where someone walked out onto the ice. The winter season has been very mild and there's not a lot of ice out there. All ice should be considered not safe. Yesterday was a nice day and there were people down at Broderick Park taking a walk along the walkway. This is a situation that could've turned very tragic, " said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.