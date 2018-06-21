CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Graduating at the top of your senior class is something special, but accomplishing that alongside your identical twin sister is even more memorable.

Abigail and Bailey Gostomski are graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, from Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School.

Their looks aren't the only thing that are similar — they have nearly identical grade point averages. They both topped 101% and are separated by just a fraction of a percent.

They took and excelled in several college level courses which help propel their grades above perfect.

But if you think they've earned top honors by doing nothing but studying, you're wrong.

Both girls are four-sport athletes. The pair shared the female athlete of the year, and they have countless medals to show their excellence in sports in addition to academics.

The Gostomski twins will attend Roberts Wesleyan College near Rochester in the fall. They both received academic and athletic scholarships. Their majors are undeclared, but they say they plan to focus on science. They are also going to run at the collegiate level.

© 2018 WGRZ