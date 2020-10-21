Cattaraugus – Little Valley School District: Students learning remotely this week due to positive COVID test

In-person classes are expected to resume Monday, October 26.

The Cattaraugus – Little Valley Central School District announced Tuesday that following a positive COVID-19 test, students will be learning from home for the rest of the week.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page saying in part, "In order to err on the side of safety, we will ask all students to learn from home tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23. This includes BOCES CTE students." After school activities have also been canceled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In-person classes are expected to resume Monday, October 26.

According to the Cattaraugus – Little Valley Central School District, by making classes remote for the rest of the week, it will allow the Cattaraugus County Department of Health time to conduct contact tracing and to issue quarantines. The district says it is working closely with the department of health to make sure that proper precautions are being followed.

The district also gave an update about meals, saying they will continue to be available, but only for pick up until in-class instruction resumes on Monday. Meals can be picked up from the CLV main campus on Carter Street or the former Little Valley School on Thompson Avenue at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.