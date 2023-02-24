Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The scam caller is claiming to be from the sheriff's office and is asking people to send money electronically.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller asks people to send money electronically.

Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb says the scam caller claims to be a member of the sheriff's office and threatens federal charges if the person doesn't follow their commands to send the funds.

Area residents have reported getting the scam calls in recent days.

Another recent incident involved a scam caller who told the person on the other end of the line that they failed to provide a DNA sample and were instructed to send money or face federal charges.