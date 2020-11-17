Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warning residents about email scam

The sheriff's office is reminding residents that easy quick money schemes tend to be fraudulent and leave the victim with a large amount of debt.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam where people are being contacted for various jobs through email for a quick return of easy money.

The sheriff's office says the individual will send you a check to deposit, and after the check has been deposited, the individual will then ask you to send some or all of the money back to them through a cash app or to obtain other supplies.

Once the money is sent back, deputies say the check deposited is then returned for insufficient funds or is canceled. This then leaves the victim responsible for the money, which is anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

