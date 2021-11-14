Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warning residents about Amazon scam

The sheriff's office says they have received a number of complaints regarding fake phone calls.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing scam in the area.

The sheriff's office says they have received a number of complaints regarding fake phone calls.

With this scam, the caller claims to be working for Amazon.com and says there has been a problem with a recent order or claims there is another issue with the customer's account. The caller will then ask for personal identifying information.

According to the sheriff's office, the phone number involved in these calls may appear to be a local number.