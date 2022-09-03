Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office searching for a 57-year-old woman

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.
The sheriff's office said Amy S Hill, 57, went missing from the Town of Randolph.
She lives on Bowen Road and was last seen at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 5 p.m. and she can possibly be with her chocolate lab, Tucker.
The sheriff's office said that right now there is currently no clothing description for her.
If you have any information on her whereabouts or if you have seen Hill or Tucker, you are asked to contact the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office at 716-938-2217.