Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office searching for a 57-year-old woman

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

The sheriff's office said Amy S Hill, 57, went missing from the Town of Randolph.

She lives on Bowen Road and was last seen at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 5 p.m. and she can possibly be with her chocolate lab, Tucker.

The sheriff's office said that right now there is currently no clothing description for her.