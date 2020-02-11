Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says woman who was driving car involved in an accident has been located

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the woman who was behind the wheel of a car involved in an accident early Sunday morning has been located.

They say Donielle Storey, 28, of Little Valley, had been missing since the car she was driving was found shortly before 1 AM at the intersection of Bedient Hill and Schuppenhauer Rd. in the Town of Mansfield. There was concern she may have been injured in the crash.