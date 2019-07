CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a phone scam going around.

They say someone claiming to be from NYSEG is calling people, requesting that they call back with personal information.

If you get one of the calls, don't give them your info, just try to get a number and then share it with police.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

How can you spot fake coupons online?

Wegmans: Facebook voucher is a scam

Erie County Sheriff warns of phone scam