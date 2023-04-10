x
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal ATV accident

An ATV driver was pinned under the vehicle off Gleason Hollow Road.
Credit: Bill Boyer/WGRZ

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident.

On Saturday, deputies were called to Gleason Hollow Road in the Town of Portville around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, they discovered the ATV driver pinned under the machine off the side of the road, according to the sheriff's office.

The New York State Police, Portville Fire Department, Westons Mills Fire Department, and TransAm Ambulance also responded to the scene. 

The life-saving measures were unsuccessful. 

The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

 

