Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office hosting pill take-back day

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — On Saturday the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a pill take-back day to make sure they are properly disposed of.

The Sheriff's Office will be working with the US Drug Enforcement Agency for the semiannual event. The public will be able to drop off prescription and non-prescription medications for proper disposal. People will not be able to drop off Sharps during the event.

There will be two drop-off locations throughout the county that will be operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Those are:

The Salamanca City Fire Station, at 225 Wildwood St.

The Delevan Plaza at 40 North Main St.