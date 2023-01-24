Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident

Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday.

ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade.

Police say the victim was hit after running into the roadway.

The 31-year-old Delevan man died at the scene. His identity is not being released.

North Street was shut down for about three hours while police investigated the scene.