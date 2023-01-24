Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident

ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade.
Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday.
Police say the victim was hit after running into the roadway.
The 31-year-old Delevan man died at the scene. His identity is not being released.
North Street was shut down for about three hours while police investigated the scene.
After completing their investigation and talking to witnesses, police say there will be no charges filed against the driver of the tractor-trailer.