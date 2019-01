DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man faces a long list of charges after State Police say he crashed his truck into a home in Kennedy this week, then took off from the scene.

Troopers found 33-year-old Benjamin Brooks at home in Dunkirk several hours later.

One person inside the home was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Brooks is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and running from the cops.