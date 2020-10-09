Cattaraugus County man arrested on stolen gun charges

Derek Lockwood was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle as well as having two stolen guns, according to deputies.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man was arrested on multiple charges, including stolen gun and vehicle charges, on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Derek Lockwood of Hinsdale was arrested Wednesday morning after investigators realized he was in possession of a stolen vehicle. Upon further investigation, deputies said Lockwood also had two stolen shotguns in his possession as well.

Officials said the guns were reported stolen from the Cuba Rod and Gun Club earlier this week.

Lockwood has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been arraigned by the New York State Police for charges in the Town of Portville and Hinsdale. Bail was set at $20,000 in each township.