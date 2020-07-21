Cattaraugus County man arrested for kidnapping, burglary

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A man from Cattaraugus County was arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping a child, according to New York State Police.
Troopers say Devonte Connor, 18, allegedly took a child from a residence on Waymer Street in the Village of Portville on July 14. Connor allegedly took the child to a residence in the City of Salamanca without the permission or knowledge of a parent.
Connor was arrested for kidnapping in the second degree and burglary in the second degree. Connor was arraigned in Portville Village Court where he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.