Cattaraugus County man arrested for kidnapping, burglary

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A man from Cattaraugus County was arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping a child, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Devonte Connor, 18, allegedly took a child from a residence on Waymer Street in the Village of Portville on July 14. Connor allegedly took the child to a residence in the City of Salamanca without the permission or knowledge of a parent.