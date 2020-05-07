Cattaraugus County hosts free rabies clinic in July

The rabies clinic will take place on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds located at 501 Erie Street in Little Valley.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Health Department is hosting a free rabies clinic next weekend for dogs, cats and ferrets.

The rabies clinic will take place on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds located at 501 Erie Street in Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Health Department says it will be a drive-thru clinic, asking pet owners to stay in their car until it is their turn.

Anyone attending the clinic is required to wear a face mask when interacting with staff. There is no charge for the clinic; however, donations will be accepted.

The health department is reminding residents that rabies vaccinations are required for all cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets by the time they reach 4-months-old (they must be older than 12 weeks). According to the health department, cats and dogs are then given a booster one year later, and every three years thereafter. Ferrets on the other hand must be vaccinated annually.