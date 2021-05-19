Cattaraugus County Fair returning in August

Organizers told 2 On Your Side they are having a meeting Thursday to iron out some details and should have more information in the next few weeks.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The organizers behind the Cattaraugus County Fair say they think they will be on as planned this summer.

Organizers say they still have plenty of questions after this week's guidance from New York State, but they're optimistic it'll be able to start the first week of August. According to the Olean Times Herald, the fair is scheduled to take place from August 2 through August 8.

