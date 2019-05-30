CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature is a solid “no” on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Jim Snyder explained, “We’ve been preaching for years that smoking is bad for you. Don’t do it. It’s unhealthy for you. It’ll kill you and then we turn around and legalize smoking dope. What kind of a message does that send?”

And for now, Cattaraugus County appears to be the only Western New York county that would opt-out if New York State makes pot legal for adult use. This according to a statewide survey of county governments by the USA Today Network in New York.

There are serious questions whether state lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo can even agree on legalization legislation. There are just a dozen days left in the legislative session.

But if there is a deal, it seems likely to include an opportunity for any of the state’s 62 counties to opt-out and not allow sales of recreational marijuana. Cuomo himself has said repeatedly counties should have a choice on this issue.

Last September, the Cattaraugus County Board of Health sent a letter to the Governor urging against legalization. Joining the opposition, a number of law enforcement organizations and chiefs of police including the head of the Olean force.

“We see an increase in a lot of our drug activity right now. We’re trying to do our best to keep it a manageable level and we don’t need any further things that would contribute to that,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Rowley.

Arguably, the most visible advocate for legalization is Olean Common Council member Kevin Doughtery. Last month, he made news after making a video of himself smoking marijuana and posting it to YouTube.

“My argument is it’s not about the tax dollars. It’s about what you are providing people. They should be entitled to anything that grows on God’s green Earth,” said Doughtery.

Doughtery would like a public referendum on whether the county would opt-out. It’s more likely a scenario that would involve a decision by the Cattaraugus County Legislature.

“If it came down to a vote today, it would probably get turned down,” said Snyder.