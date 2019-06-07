CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The town of Little Valley in Cattaraugus County is assessing the damage caused by a flash flood in the area late Saturday afternoon.

The flooding began around 3 p.m., according to Cathi Gross, Assistant to the Director of Emergency Services in the county.

"But the water has receded quite a bit already," she said. "The Department of Public Works will be accessing the damage."

All events at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds on Saturday were canceled, and residents there were advised to use caution.

