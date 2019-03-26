LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says there's a new scam making the rounds and wants to make sure residents are aware of it.

They say several people have reported getting a letter in the mail from "DotService.com" regarding Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers.

The letter informs recipients that their DOT number is past due and that they need to complete a "biennial update" or face having their DOT number deactivated and a fine up to $1,000 a day.

The state's Department of Motor Vehicles confirms the letters are phony.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone that gets one of these letters to not respond or provide any personal information if contacted by phone about the request.