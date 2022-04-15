WNY public health director concerned about edibles getting into the hands of children

Dr. Kevin Watkins says copycat packaging poses a problem.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — While you can already find CBD products in stores, New York State is in the process of eventually allowing licensed dispensaries to sell marijuana edibles.

"This is a High League chewy, and it has five-hundred milligrams of THC. So we are just concerned that the packaging these products are coming in can attract children," said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

Dr. Kevin Watkins says state-regulated dispensaries won't be allowed to sell products with packaging that appeals to children, but adds those products are already out there.

"We are very concerned that our emergency rooms start to deal with some of these unfortunate incidents that could potentially occur and so we are really wanting to sit down with some of our dispensaries who are in Cattaraugus County to at least talk about the safety of some of these products," Dr. Watkins said.

You can already buy edibles on Seneca Nation territory. Its leaders say they think some of the labeling could be clearer.

"I think we're going to get there. Again, it's a work in progress, but, again, like all other states we're watching is that the black market is still the primary mover in all these other states because everyone wants to over regulate or over tax," Seneca Nation Councilmember Ross John said.

Dr. Watkins wants to make sure if parents buy these candies, they keep them away from kids.